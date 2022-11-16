Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC opened at C$35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -44.32. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$24.65 and a one year high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.17.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

