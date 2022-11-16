Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.41. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

