LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Down 7.8%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 15,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,153,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
