Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Shares of LMT opened at $467.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

