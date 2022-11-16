Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 3,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

