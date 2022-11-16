Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Up 3%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Lonking Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

