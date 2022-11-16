Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $58.81 million and $5.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

