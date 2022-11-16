Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $208.84, but opened at $213.33. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $216.09, with a volume of 49,162 shares trading hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.