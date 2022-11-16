Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

