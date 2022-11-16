Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

