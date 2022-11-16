Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,548 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 216.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $305.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

