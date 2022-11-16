Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 3655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

