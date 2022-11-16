Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

