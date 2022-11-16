Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

