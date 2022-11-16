Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.72 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481,488 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.58% of TransAlta worth $48,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 355,130 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

