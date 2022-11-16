Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $72.15 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 447.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,972 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $72,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $407.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.30 and its 200-day moving average is $411.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

