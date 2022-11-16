Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 143,418 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 976,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

