Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 56,654 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,654 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

DQ opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.