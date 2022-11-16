Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Booking worth $38,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Booking by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Booking by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,001.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,813.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,924.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

