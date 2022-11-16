Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Up 4%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.55. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

