Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director James R. Montague Sells 2,892 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 763,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 146.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 106,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

