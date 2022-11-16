Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of MGA opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

