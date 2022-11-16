Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.80. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

