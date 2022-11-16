ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 422,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,923. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

