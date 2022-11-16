Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GATE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Marblegate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

