Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of Markel worth $32,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE MKL traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,270.60. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,074. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

