Martin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. 74,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,455. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

