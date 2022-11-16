Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for 5.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TM stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. 421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,270. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.