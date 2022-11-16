Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,295. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

