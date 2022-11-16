Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of VMware worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

