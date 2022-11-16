Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Oracle by 137.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 250.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 854,995 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

