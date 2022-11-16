Martingale Asset Management L P Has $50.03 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,154 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $50,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.04. 12,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.73. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

