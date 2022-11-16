Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $40.86 on Wednesday, hitting $2,466.46. 3,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,196. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,171.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.