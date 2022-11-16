Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 31,452 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Evergy were worth $32,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EVRG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 20,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,943. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

