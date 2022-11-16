Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 40,166 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,166 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hershey were worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $6.94 on Wednesday, reaching $224.25. 17,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.