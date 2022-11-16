Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
Masonite International Price Performance
DOOR stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.