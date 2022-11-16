Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

