Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Matson Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE MATX traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,872. Matson has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
