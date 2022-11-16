Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Matson Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE MATX traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,872. Matson has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.