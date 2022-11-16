Matthijs Glastra Sells 20,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,281. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.