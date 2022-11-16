Matthijs Glastra Sells 20,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,281. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

About Novanta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

