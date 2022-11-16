Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 0.4%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.15. Approximately 103,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 64,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.37 million and a P/E ratio of 58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

