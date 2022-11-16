Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,855. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

