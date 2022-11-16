Maxim Group Raises Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target to $8.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Maxim Group to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 35,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.