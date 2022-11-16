Maxim Group Raises Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target to $8.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Maxim Group to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 35,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

