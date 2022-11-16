Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading Up 8.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 11,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
