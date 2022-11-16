Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.40

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 14107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

MR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.23.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

