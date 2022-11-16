Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.99 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $18.99 million and $736,267.21 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.01647119 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012997 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00047473 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.25 or 0.01738982 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

