Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

