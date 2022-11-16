MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 2% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $84.19 million and $6.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $19.11 or 0.00114301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,719.32 or 0.99978889 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00239356 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,400,827.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.8609325 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,844,862.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

