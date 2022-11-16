Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.09

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and traded as high as $54.26. Metro shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Metro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

