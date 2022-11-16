Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.95

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.95 and last traded at C$73.79, with a volume of 60804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRU shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.57.

Metro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

