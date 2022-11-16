MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,048 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,912,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,394 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,309,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MGF opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Articles

