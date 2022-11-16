MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

